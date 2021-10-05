We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 BlackRock Mutual Funds You Must Certainly Buy
BlackRock Inc. is one of the world’s leading asset management firms offering a range of risk management, strategic advisor and enterprise investment system services. With about $9.49 trillion worth of assets under management (excluding money market assets) as of Jun 30, 2020, it caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors.
Its offerings range from individual and institutional separate accounts to mutual funds and other pooled investment options. BlackRock aims to provide a wide range of investment solutions to strike a balance between risk and opportunities.
Below we share with you three top-ranked BlackRock funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.
BlackRock Large Cap Focus Growth Fund Investor A Shares (MDFOX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests the majority of its assets in in common stock of not less than 25 to not more than 45 companies that have strong earnings, revenue growth and capital appreciation potential. The fund mostly invests in large cap equity securities and derivatives. MDFOX has returned 24.5% in the past three years.
Lawrence G. Kemp is one of the fund managers of MDFOX since 2013.
BlackRock Commodity Strategies Portfolio Investor A Shares (BCSAX - Free Report) fund aims for total return. The fund focuses on investments in commodity-linked derivatives and plans to meet coverage and collateral requirements associated with these derivative investments. BCSAX has returned 7.7% in the past three years.
BCSAX has an expense ratio of 0.97% compared with the category average of 1.11%.
BlackRock International Fund of BlackRock Series, Inc. Investor A Shares (MDILX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation over the long term. The fund invests the majority of assets in stocks of companies located outside the United States. MDILX invests a minimum of 75% of its total assets in global equity securities of any market capitalization. The fund has a three-year annualized return of 15.7%.
As of May 28 2021, MDILX held 43 issues with 5.6% of its assets invested in Volkswagen AG Participating Preferred.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all BlackRock mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>