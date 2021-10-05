Comtech (CMTL) Renews $125M Deal to Provide Cyber Training

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. ( CMTL Quick Quote CMTL - Free Report) has secured a multi-year contract from the federal government for the supply of the Joint Cyber Analysis Course (“JCAC”) Training solutions. The company will provide cyber training for five years. The Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract renewal, with Firm Fixed Price and Time and Materials delivery orders, was valued at nearly $125 million. The development took place in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Comtech has been sharing an active working relationship with the federal government for a long time. It has been supplying mission-critical solutions to government and civilian agencies, leveraging networks ranging from mobile to space. Its shares have gained 58.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 18.8% in the past year.
The company helps its diverse customer base by protecting them from evolving cyber threats on their systems. It has a proven track record of delivering reliable, scalable and ruggedized solutions for government applications to support dynamic connectivity needs.
As part of the five-year single-award contract, the Melville, NY-based satellite communications provider reported that it has already received its first IDIQ delivery order for JCAC Training solutions worth $1.4 million. Given exponential growth of cyber breach incidents, the federal government has been making every possible effort to boost its cyber workforce for maintaining national security. Hence, the latest contract renewal will reinforce Comtech and the federal government’s longstanding relationship, in turn, delivering cybersecurity operation training needed by federal government customers. To strengthen global security and improve public safety with high-performance satellite communications equipment, Comtech created a niche market for secure wireless solutions. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. It offers services to consolidate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals as well as provides transmission responses to users. Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud-computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications, and telematics and navigation. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Comtech currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Clearfield, Inc. ( CLFD Quick Quote CLFD - Free Report) , Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , and Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( WTT Quick Quote WTT - Free Report) . While Clearfield currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Motorola and Wireless Telecom Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average. Motorola delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average. Wireless Telecom Group delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average.
