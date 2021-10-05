We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celanese (CE) Unveils Hostaform RF for Rotomolding Applications
Celanese Corporation (CE - Free Report) recently announced the launch of Hostaform RF, a low permeation acetal copolymer designed for small off-road engine and marine fuel tanks, hydraulic reservoirs as well as industrial bulk containers.
Celanese has particularly formulated Hostaform RF to offer an easy-to-use, drop-in solution for traditional rotational molding. The rotational molding process manufactures parts by placing material inside a heated, hollow, rotating mold where material is dispersed evenly.
The new RF resin system provides excellent mechanical and chemical-resistant properties of Celanese’s Hostaform acetal copolymer. It also delivers a single-layer solution versus multilayer tank systems that require secondary treatment, such as fluorination. It delivers an unparalleled balance of impact and durability performance along with low fuel permeation that customers need to meet U.S. EPA regulations.
Shares of Celanese have surged 37.9% in the past year compared with a 17.8% rise of the industry.
Celanese, in its last earnings call, stated that it is investing in future growth through organic opportunities within its businesses, disciplined M&A like the Santoprene buyout and share buybacks. It forecasts that continued moderation in the Acetyl Chain industry pricing, as the year progresses, will be partly offset by strong demand fundamentals across its businesses and modest continued sequential earnings momentum in Engineered Materials.
The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $4.5-$4.75 per share and full-year adjusted earnings in the band of $16.50-$17 per share.
