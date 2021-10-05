Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) operates a chain of retail stores that sells a range and bed and bath products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO - Free Report) engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF - Free Report) provides products in the areas of weight management, targeted nutrition, energy, sports, and fitness, and outer nutrition. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) - free report >>

Dana Incorporated (DAN) - free report >>

Herbalife LTD. (HLF) - free report >>

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail tech-stocks