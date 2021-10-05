We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) operates a chain of retail stores that sells a range and bed and bath products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO - Free Report) engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF - Free Report) provides products in the areas of weight management, targeted nutrition, energy, sports, and fitness, and outer nutrition. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.