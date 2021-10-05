We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has ScanSource (SCSC) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ScanSource (SCSC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
ScanSource is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 225 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SCSC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SCSC's full-year earnings has moved 16.61% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, SCSC has returned 35.67% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 7.10% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ScanSource is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, SCSC belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.94% so far this year, meaning that SCSC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
SCSC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.