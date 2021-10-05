In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Mandates COVID-19 Vaccines for Staff
Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) has mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all its employees by Dec 8, 2021, in compliance with President Biden’s vaccination directive for federal contractors.
Last month, the Biden administration said that federal contractors must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec 8. Major U.S. airlines have a number of federal contracts and fall under this category.
Southwest Airlines announced that its contracts with the U.S. government require the company to fully comply with the federal vaccination directive. The company informed that its employees need to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or be approved for an exemption on religious, medical, or disability grounds, to continue employment with the carrier.
Southwest Airlines’ chairman and CEO, Gary Kelly said, “Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination directive.”
Last week, Alaska Airlines, the subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, JetBlue Airways and American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) mandated vaccines for their staff to comply with the federal rules.
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) was the first airline to mandate coronavirus vaccines for its employees in August. More than 99% of the airline’s employees are now vaccinated.
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) is yet to announce vaccine mandates for its employees. The company said that it is evaluating federal rules in this regard. It is, however, indirectly trying to persuade employees to get vaccinated. Beginning next month, the airline is set to add a monthly surcharge of $200 on healthcare plans of unvaccinated employees.
