We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kilroy Realty (KRC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Kilroy Realty in Focus
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Kilroy Realty (KRC - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 17.74% so far this year. The real estate investment trust is paying out a dividend of $0.52 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.08% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 3.07% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.43%.
In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.08 is up 5.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.48%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is 53%, which means it paid out 53% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
KRC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $3.80 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 2.43%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, KRC presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).