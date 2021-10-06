We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should You Invest in Travel & Tourism ETFs Now?
Earlier beaten down travel stocks jumped on Friday, after Merck (MRK - Free Report) announced that their Covid pill molnupiravi reduced hospitalizations by about 50% in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases.
Merck plans to apply to the FDA for emergency use authorization, which could come by the end of the year. Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) and Roche (RHHBY - Free Report) are also expected to reveal data for their own Covid outpatient treatments soon.
Widespread availability of anti-viral pills and treatments for Covid, together with vaccines, would help transform it from a deadly pandemic to an endemic that is treatable even though it appears that the virus could stay with us forever in some form or another.
Travel and tourism stocks also benefitted after the Biden administration announced they would ease travel restrictions for vaccinated foreigners. Many investors see value in the sector, which was hard hit by the Delta resurgence this summer.
However, the space could see some volatility and business travel, an important source of revenue for the sector, may not return to pre-pandemic levels soon.
The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS - Free Report) invests in US and non-US airline companies and operators. The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY - Free Report) provides exposure to technology companies in the global travel and tourism industry. The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ - Free Report) holds airline, hotel and cruise stocks.
