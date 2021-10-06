We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $332.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 21.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 9.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MRNA is projected to report earnings of $9.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1700%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.48 billion, up 4005.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $29.13 per share and revenue of $20.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1586.22% and +2394.57%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher within the past month. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MRNA has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.19 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.52, which means MRNA is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.