TSMC (TSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM - Free Report) closed at $109.26, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Coming into today, shares of the chip company had lost 12.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.07%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TSM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSM to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.89 billion, up 22.66% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $56.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.58% and +24.2%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TSM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, TSM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.12, which means TSM is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
Meanwhile, TSM's PEG ratio is currently 1.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TSM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.