Visa (V) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Visa (V - Free Report) closed at $224.28, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had lost 0.17% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 9.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from V as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, V is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.48 billion, up 27.07% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. V is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.36 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.91.
We can also see that V currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial Transaction Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.