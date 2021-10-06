We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) closed at $71.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 27.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.07%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from COP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. On that day, COP is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 545.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.11 billion, up 153.7% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.85 per share and revenue of $41.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +600% and +116.12%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for COP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% higher within the past month. COP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, COP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.35, so we one might conclude that COP is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that COP has a PEG ratio of 1.87 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
