TJX (TJX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TJX (TJX - Free Report) closed at $65.11, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%.
Coming into today, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 7.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.07%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TJX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, up 15.49% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.26 billion, up 21.19% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $48.18 billion, which would represent changes of +864.52% and +49.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TJX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher. TJX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, TJX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.14.
Investors should also note that TJX has a PEG ratio of 2.1 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.