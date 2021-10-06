Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Limoneira Company (LMNR - Free Report) operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 61.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.1% downward over the last 30 days.               

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP - Free Report) owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR - Free Report) provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


