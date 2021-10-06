We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX - Free Report) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Limoneira Company (LMNR - Free Report) operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 61.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP - Free Report) owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR - Free Report) provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.6% downward over the last 30 days.
