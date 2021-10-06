We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gol Linhas' (GOL) September Traffic Rises From August Levels
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ (GOL - Free Report) reported impressive traffic numbers for September with air-travel demand improving in Latin America. People are increasingly opting for air travel nowadays as fears of contracting coronavirus has declined with widespread vaccination programs.
Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, moved up marginally on a month-over-month basis in September. In the same time frame, capacity measured in available seat kilometers rose 2.1%. Since traffic surge was less than capacity expansion, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) fell by 1.1 percentage points (p.p) from August levels to 79.1%.
Traffic increased 36.8% year over year in September. In the same time frame, capacity expanded 38.1%. Since traffic surge was less than capacity expansion, load factor dropped 0.8 p.p to 79.1% from year-ago period’s levels. Gol Linhas’ total monthly departures surged 51.7% and seats rose 51.1%.
Gol Linhas transported 1.6 million passengers in September (up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis). The Latin America-based airline did not operate international flights during September.
