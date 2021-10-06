Back to top

General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X Prototype Gets Operational

General Electric Company’s (GE - Free Report) business unit, GE Renewable Energy, yesterday announced that its Haliade-X prototype has become operational at 14 MW in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

This makes GE Renewable Energy the first participant in the industry to operate a wind turbine with such a high power output.

General Electric closed the trading session at $104.90 yesterday.

Inside the Headline

The company’s Haliade-X 14 MW is built on the Haliade-X 13 MW version that obtained its type certification at the beginning of this year. As noted, the certification measurements on the company’s Haliade-X 14 MW version have commenced.

The advanced Haliade-X 14 MW turbine is capable of generating gross annual energy production of 74 GWh and can save a maximum of 52,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. The high power production capability of a single Haliade-X 14 MW turbine reduces the number of turbines required for installation at a wind farm for generating a given renewable energy output. This, in turn, makes the operations and maintenance of a wind farm simpler apart from lowering the capital expenditure.

The commercial launch of the Haliade-X 14 MW will be at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, based in the North Sea, 130 km off England’s northeast coast. GE Renewable Energy will be responsible for supplying 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbine units for the Dogger Bank C wind farm.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend

General Electric, with a $115.1-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is likely to gain from solid contract wins, acquired assets, actions to restructure its portfolio, and a strong liquidity position. However, the market-related challenges in the Aviation segment persist.

Zacks Investment ResearchImage Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 1.5% compared with the industry’s increase of 0.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has decreased 1% to $1.97 in the past 30 days. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined 3.6% to $4.01 during the same period.

