We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X Prototype Gets Operational
General Electric Company’s (GE - Free Report) business unit, GE Renewable Energy, yesterday announced that its Haliade-X prototype has become operational at 14 MW in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
This makes GE Renewable Energy the first participant in the industry to operate a wind turbine with such a high power output.
General Electric closed the trading session at $104.90 yesterday.
Inside the Headline
The company’s Haliade-X 14 MW is built on the Haliade-X 13 MW version that obtained its type certification at the beginning of this year. As noted, the certification measurements on the company’s Haliade-X 14 MW version have commenced.
The advanced Haliade-X 14 MW turbine is capable of generating gross annual energy production of 74 GWh and can save a maximum of 52,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. The high power production capability of a single Haliade-X 14 MW turbine reduces the number of turbines required for installation at a wind farm for generating a given renewable energy output. This, in turn, makes the operations and maintenance of a wind farm simpler apart from lowering the capital expenditure.
The commercial launch of the Haliade-X 14 MW will be at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, based in the North Sea, 130 km off England’s northeast coast. GE Renewable Energy will be responsible for supplying 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbine units for the Dogger Bank C wind farm.
Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend
General Electric, with a $115.1-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is likely to gain from solid contract wins, acquired assets, actions to restructure its portfolio, and a strong liquidity position. However, the market-related challenges in the Aviation segment persist.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 1.5% compared with the industry’s increase of 0.1%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has decreased 1% to $1.97 in the past 30 days. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined 3.6% to $4.01 during the same period.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN - Free Report) , Danaher Corporation (DHR - Free Report) , and Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) . While Raven currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Danaher and Griffon carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Raven pulled off an earnings surprise of 42.59%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Danaher pulled off an earnings surprise of 27.52%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Griffon pulled off an earnings surprise of 26.02%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.