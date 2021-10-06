Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boeing (BA) Wins $392M Contract for CH-47F Renew Aircraft

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) recently secured a contract for up to five CH-47F renew aircraft. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL awarded the deal.

Valued at $391.4 million, the contract is expected to get completed by Sep 30, 2025.

Importance of CH-47 Chinook

In recent times, military rotorcrafts like the Chinook CH-47 are being used in line with the comprehensive mission parameters, thanks to the integration of advanced and multiple capabilities installed in them. Not only the U.S. Army but this heavy-lift helicopter is also being deployed by major militaries across the globe, courtesy of its combat-proven expertise to perform complex and tactical missions, which include air transportation of troops, weapons, and internal and external cargo. Its growth on a global scale is evident as militaries of nations such as the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Spain, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and others use this multi-mission aircraft.

The fact that more than 950 Chinooks are currently in service in 20 countries reflects the solid demand enjoyed by this helicopter, with the aforementioned contract being a bright example of the same.

Growth Prospects

A rapid increase in terror attacks has compelled nations to strengthen their arsenal and bump up defense budgets. With the United States being home to some of the largest manufacturers of combat jets, the nation’s prime defense contractors enjoy a steady flow of contracts from both Pentagon and its foreign allies. With military jets and helicopters constituting a major portion of a nation’s armaments, there is a steady flow of contracts for these weaponries. The latest contract win by Boeing bears a testament to this.

Per a report by the Mordor Intelligence firm, the global military rotorcraft market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3% during the 2020-2025 period.

Such projections bode well for combat helicopter-makers such as Airbus SE (EADSY - Free Report) , Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) and Textron (TXT - Free Report) as well as Boeing.

Notably, Airbus is one of the world's largest suppliers of advanced military helicopters. Some of the significant helicopters manufactured by Airbus are H125M, H135M and H145M.

Lockheed’s Sikorsky division is a well-known manufacturer of combat-proven military helicopters like BlackHawk, CH-53K, MH-60R and many more.

Textron’s Bell unit is a renowned manufacturer of military helicopters like AH-1Z, UH-1Y, V-22 and a few more.

Price Movement

Shares of Boeing have gained 40.8% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 10.5%.

Zacks Investment ResearchImage Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Boeing currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - free report >>

Textron Inc. (TXT) - free report >>

Airbus Group (EADSY) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace