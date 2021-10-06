We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Facebook (FB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Facebook (FB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $333.64, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 12.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FB as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FB to post earnings of $3.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.34 billion, up 36.65% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.10 per share and revenue of $119.22 billion, which would represent changes of +39.74% and +38.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, FB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.73, so we one might conclude that FB is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that FB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.