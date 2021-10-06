We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Macy's (M) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Macy's (M - Free Report) closed at $22.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 1.69% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from M as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, M is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 236.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.17 billion, up 29.62% from the prior-year quarter.
M's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $23.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +269.68% and +37.32%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% higher. M is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, M is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.92.
It is also worth noting that M currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.