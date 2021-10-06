We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT - Free Report) closed at $5.83, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.73% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 8.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RCMT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.22 million, up 33.77% from the prior-year quarter.
RCMT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $184.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +143.84% and +22.56%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RCMT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RCMT currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, RCMT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.2.
The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
