We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) closed at $44.12, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 19.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.
ZIM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.33 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +531.65% and +140.56%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.77% higher. ZIM currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZIM has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.41 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.89.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.