We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) closed at $149.36, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had lost 10.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
BIDU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BIDU is projected to report earnings of $2.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.97 billion, up 19.63% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.81 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion, which would represent changes of -10.1% and +24.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BIDU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BIDU is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BIDU has a Forward P/E ratio of 17 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.73.
Also, we should mention that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 9.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BIDU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.8 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BIDU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.