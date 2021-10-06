We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) closed at $104.11, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained 39.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.
FANG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.64, up 325.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.48 billion, up 106.12% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.14 per share and revenue of $5.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +233.55% and +95.41%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FANG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% higher. FANG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, FANG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.21.
It is also worth noting that FANG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
