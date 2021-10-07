Ribbon (RBBN) Boosts Microsoft Teams With Professional Services

Ribbon Communications Inc. ( RBBN Quick Quote RBBN - Free Report) has extended its partnership with Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) to power the latter’s Operator Connect platform and enable service providers to quickly expand and accelerate Microsoft Teams offerings. Considered to be a Microsoft Gold Communications Partner, Ribbon’s diverse range of Session Border Controllers (SBCs) and edge devices go hand-in-hand with Microsoft's networking requirements. This, in turn, reinforces Ribbon's existing relationship with the tech giant. Per the alliance, Ribbon’s Professional Services capabilities will be integrated into Microsoft’s recently launched Operator Connect platform. The Professional Services capabilities include Operator Connect API integration, configuration, provisioning, and automation support that will boost Ribbon’s Direct Routing certified SBCs. Together with Ribbon’s Direct Routing certified Operator Connect SBCs, the combination will enable service providers to get first-hand access to advanced tools that significantly minimize both time and resources to bring Operator Connect-based services to market. It also gives Ribbon a competitive edge over its rivals by reducing the risk of losing prime customers. Ribbon’s shares have gained 49.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 87.7% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Microsoft Operator Connect is a new-age cloud-to-cloud interconnect solution that allows operators to provide SIP trunk connectivity to Microsoft Teams deployments. The platform enables Microsoft Teams administrators to acquire, deploy and manage SIP trunks from inside the Teams application. It boasts a simplified deployment model and bolsters Teams phone system adoption.
Operator Connect streamlines the interconnection between Teams and the PSTN (public switched telephone network). Ribbon has been a Microsoft partner since 2007 and its market-leading SBC portfolio has always supported the latter’s technological requirements with greater reliability and scalability. Its extensive SBC portfolio supports multiple Microsoft Teams calling deployment models. Some of its core SBCs are SBC 7000, SBC Software Edition and SBC 5400. These offerings are crucial for Operator Connect deployments, thanks to their carrier-grade resiliency and interoperability. Ribbon also facilitates enterprise Teams Deployments on the back of its SBC 2000, SBC Software Edition Lite and EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge portfolio. Driven by such technical know-how and consistent support, the partnership will pose a win-win situation for both the entities by accelerating the adoption rates of Microsoft’s Operator Connect solution, in turn, supporting service providers as Ribbon onboards the solution. Moving ahead, Ribbon intends to remain focused on delivering real-time and secure data as well as voice network capabilities for the cloud, network, and enterprise edge. The Plano, TX-based communications services developer intends to augment its scale, total addressable market and global footprint in service provider networks, enterprises, and critical infrastructure companies. This will help the company to expand its relationships with fixed and mobile service providers, while enabling it to capitalize on the high-growth 5G market for lucrative cash flow. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Ribbon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry include Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) and SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC Quick Quote SEAC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.2%, on average. SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.
