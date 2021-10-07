Hewlett Packard's (HPE) GreenLake to Power daa's Operations

Hewlett Packard Enteprise ( HPE Quick Quote HPE - Free Report) recently announced that the Ireland-based global airports and travel retail group, daa, selected HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to power its mission-critical operational services amid the pandemic induced turmoil.
The migration included operations like business intelligence, passenger and baggage handling, retail operations and security systems. The system upgrade not only expedited the airport operator’s on-premise performance but also saved time and costs.
daa upgraded its operational system on a pay-as-you-go model, thus saving capital expense costs (required for system lifecycle replacements via upfront investments). HPE’s Pointnext engineers installed and tested the systems running through two of daa’s data centers before handing them over to daa’s team. The HPE team will continue to offer advisory solutions and necessary fixings when needed.
With GreenLake’s fast and efficient hybrid cloud services, daa will be able to better manage the critical travel operations without any latency and delays, and avoid increasing dependency on external networks. daa upgraded some of its obsolete legacy assets via HPE’s Financial Services Asset Upcycling Service, thus taking a step toward attaining its sustainability goals.
The edge-to-cloud platform offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure administration of applications and data. HPE GreenLake Platform added more than 90 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to 1000.
HPE has recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. During the second quarter, the platform-as-a-service company reported that 70% of its total revenues came from outside the United States.
Recently, South Korea-based SK Inc. C&C selected HPE’s GreenLake to transform an internal virtual desktop infrastructure system into a new cloud service. Prior to that, in September, the company signed a $2-billion contract with the National Security Agency to deliver high performance computing technology services through GreenLake.
In August, HPE collaborated with the largest Australian container terminal operator, Patrick Terminals, to power the sea operator’s IT infrastructure through GreenLake.
Earlier in July, Hamburg-based COMLINE SE partnered with the company to provide its cloud and outsourcing services based on HPE GreenLake. In the same month, Woolworths Group, the largest Australian food retailer, selected HPE GreenLake to power its new Wpay payments services.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
HPE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include
Square ( SQ Quick Quote SQ - Free Report) , Avnet ( AVT Quick Quote AVT - Free Report) and Salesforce ( CRM Quick Quote CRM - Free Report) , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The long-term earnings growth rate for Square, Avnet and Salesforce is currently pegged at 31.4, 25.4% and 16.8%, respectively.
Hewlett Packard's (HPE) GreenLake to Power daa's Operations
