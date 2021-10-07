We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Berkshire Hathaway is one of 908 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRK.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 4.99% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BRK.B has moved about 20.85% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 20.32%. This shows that Berkshire Hathaway is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, BRK.B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.53% this year, meaning that BRK.B is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
BRK.B will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.