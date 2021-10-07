We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Intuitive Surgical is one of 1122 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ISRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG's full-year earnings has moved 10.29% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ISRG has returned about 22.82% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 9.58%. This means that Intuitive Surgical is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, ISRG belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 101 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.68% so far this year, so ISRG is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ISRG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.