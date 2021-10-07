We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is The Kroger (KR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of The Kroger (KR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
The Kroger is one of 219 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KR's full-year earnings has moved 8.11% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that KR has returned about 24.53% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 10.22%. This means that The Kroger is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, KR belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.09% so far this year, so KR is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track KR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.