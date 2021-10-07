We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is MI Homes (MHO) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of MI Homes (MHO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MHO and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.
MI Homes is one of 103 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MHO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MHO's full-year earnings has moved 32.47% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, MHO has gained about 30.82% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 14.41% on average. This means that MI Homes is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, MHO belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.61% so far this year, so MHO is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to MHO as it looks to continue its solid performance.