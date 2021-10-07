We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Texas Instruments (TXN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Texas Instruments is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 648 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXN's full-year earnings has moved 6.98% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that TXN has returned about 18.44% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 18.30%. This shows that Texas Instruments is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, TXN belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34.95% so far this year, meaning that TXN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
TXN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.