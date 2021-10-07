We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Visa (V) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Visa (V - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Visa is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 276 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. V is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for V's full-year earnings has moved 2.95% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that V has returned about 3.56% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -22.37%. As we can see, Visa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, V is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.98% this year, meaning that V is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on V as it attempts to continue its solid performance.