In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - free report >>
Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) - free report >>
AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - free report >>
Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) - free report >>
AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Cousins Properties' (CUZ) Heights Union Buyout Fails to Drive Stock
Shares of Cousins Properties (CUZ - Free Report) have seen no significant movement since it announced the acquisition of Heights Union in the Heights neighborhood of Downtown Tampa for $144.8 million earlier this week. The buyout comes as part of company’s efforts to upgrade its portfolio quality with trophy assets.
The 294,000-square-foot office property completed in late 2020 is now 93.4% leased. With an advantageous location, the property has an attractive customer base.
The Heights is a live-work-play district and attracts a huge crowd. Anchored by Armature Works, the district holds more than 20 restaurants and bars. This reflects that the location is apt for Cousins Properties to grow via acquisitions.
Heights Union enjoys an outstanding rent roll, with the life-science customers representing 66% of the rent roll. Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) has a leased 106,000 square feet of the property for a Global Capability Hub, while AxoGen (AXGN - Free Report) has leased 75,000 square feet for its second headquarters and lab space.
The buyout of this property seems a strategic fit for Cousins Properties as the demand for office spaces has been high amid the favorable migration trends and pro-business environment.
Cousins Properties has an unmatched portfolio of class A office assets concentrated in the high-growth Sun Belt markets. In July, the company had acquired 725 Ponce, a 372,000-square-foot office asset for $300.2 million in Midtown Atlanta. The REIT is also well placed to cater to the demand for highly-amenitized office assets. However, stiff competition will likely dent occupancy growth.
Cousins Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company’s shares have gained 4% compared with the industry’s decline of 3.2% over the past three months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Key Pick
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s (OUT - Free Report) ongoing-year FFO per share has moved 8% north over the past two months. The company sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.