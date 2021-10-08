We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) closed at $251.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.34% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from COIN as it approaches its next earnings release.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for COIN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% lower. COIN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, COIN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.71.
The Securities and Exchanges industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.