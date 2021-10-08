We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $16.94, marking a +1.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 4.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.14% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KMI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect KMI to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.21 billion, up 9.99% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $14.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.86% and +25.68%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KMI should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher within the past month. KMI is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note KMI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.69.
Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 4.26 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.