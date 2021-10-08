We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Moves 0.83%: What You Should Know
Paycom Software (PAYC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $511.69, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of human-resources and payroll software had gained 6.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
PAYC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PAYC to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $250.37 million, up 27.39% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.41 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.36% and +23.31%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PAYC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PAYC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, PAYC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 115.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 56.42.
Meanwhile, PAYC's PEG ratio is currently 4.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.15 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.