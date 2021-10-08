We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Starbucks (SBUX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) closed at $112.21, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%.
Coming into today, shares of the coffee chain had lost 5.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.68%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SBUX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2021. On that day, SBUX is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 98.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.28 billion, up 33.4% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SBUX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SBUX has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.97 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.51.
We can also see that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SBUX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.