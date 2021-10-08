We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) closed at $47.91, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had gained 17.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UBER as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UBER to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.4 billion, up 40.74% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $16.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +95.6% and +34.97%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.32% higher. UBER currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.