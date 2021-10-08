We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $307.38, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.68%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UPST as it approaches its next earnings release.
UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $758.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +504.35% and +224.89%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UPST. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. UPST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, UPST currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 222.17. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.15.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.