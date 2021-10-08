We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.42, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 7.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.68% in that time.
MARA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MARA to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1116.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.3 million, up 10530.95% from the year-ago period.
MARA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $260.35 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1141.67% and +5875.46%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.52% higher. MARA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, MARA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.13, so we one might conclude that MARA is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.