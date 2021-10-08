We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roblox (RBLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) closed at $74.80, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%.
Coming into today, shares of the online gaming platform had lost 11.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.68%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RBLX as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RBLX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.74% lower. RBLX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.