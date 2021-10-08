We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Koppers (KOP) Closes Denver Plant Sale, Aims for Optimization
Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP - Free Report) recently closed the sale of its facility in Denver, CO, to an affiliate of Hines, an international real estate firm, and EnviroFinance Group, a Denver-based brownfield redeveloper.
The sprawling property of 60 acres is located near Denver's central business district and the Denver International Airport.
The company is carrying out a network optimization program and has therefore shifted its crosstie treatment activities from its Denver facility. The cleaning, decommissioning, and demolition of its wood-treating operations have already been completed at the facility in early 2021.
Koppers noted that the transaction reflects the newest measures taken by it for optimization of its network and market expansion. From the sale, the company expects cash proceeds of $30 million that is included in the projected net capital expenditures of $80 million to $90 million for 2021.
Shares of Koppers have rallied 38.7% in a year compared with the industry’s rise of 17.3%. The estimated earnings growth rate for the company for the current year is pegged at 7.8%.
Koppers, in its last earnings call, stated that it continues to focus on driving improvements through the execution of its strategic initiatives and making progress toward its long-term financial goals.
The company anticipates sales for 2021 in the range of $1.7-$1.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the band of $220-$230 million. Koppers sees adjusted earnings per share for 2021 in the range of $4.35-$4.60 and investments of $110-$120 million in capital expenditures.
