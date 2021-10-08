Back to top

Company News for Oct 8, 2021

  • Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI - Free Report) shares jumped 8.5% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38.
  • Helen of Troy Ltd.’s (HELE - Free Report) shares climbed 5.99% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.65, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13.
  • Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW - Free Report) tumbled 6.6% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.20, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38.
  • Shares of Twitter Inc. (TWTR - Free Report) surged 4.4% after the company announced its plan to sell MoPub mobile advertising network to mobile game developer AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash.

