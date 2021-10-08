We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Grows Presence in Franklin With Buyout
Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW - Free Report) has acquired the remaining 77 acres of development land at Ovation in the Cool Springs district of Franklin for $57.8 million. The buyout is in line with the company’s efforts to expand in the high-growth Best Business District markets.
Reflecting positive sentiments, shares of Highwoods Properties moved marginally up during Thursday’s trading session.
Ovation is the largest planned mixed-use project in Williamson County. It encompasses 145 acres and according to the 2015 plan, it was fully entitled for the development of 1.4 million square feet of office, more than 400,000 square feet of retail, 950 residential units, 450 hotel rooms and 56 acres of perpetually-dedicated green space.
Mixed-use developments reduce distances between housing, workplaces, retail businesses, and other amenities and destinations. Hence, the same enable companies to grab the attention of people who prefer to live, work and play in the same area.
Thus, the acquisition of this Nashville property offers Highwoods Properties the scope to work with high-quality retail, multi-family and hotel developers besides retaining full control of the office development sites.
The buyout also positions the company solidly to capitalize on the rising office demand. Amid the favorable migration trends and a pro-business environment, corporate relocations and expansions in the Sun Belt markets have been prominent, which is driving the demand for office spaces. With 1.2 million square feet of additional office development potential at Ovation, Highwoods Properties is well poised to capture healthy demand.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has underperformed its industry over the past six months. Shares of Highwoods have appreciated 5.1%, while the industry has rallied 7.7% during this period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Key Picks
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s (CDOR - Free Report) ongoing-year FFO per share has been revised significantly upward to 31 cents over the past two months. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s (CPLG - Free Report) 2021 FFO per share has moved 25.3% upward over the past two months. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc’s (APLE - Free Report) 2021 FFO per share has moved 5.3% upward over the past two month. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.