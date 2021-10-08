We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Mutual Funds From the Putnam Portfolio You Must Buy
Putnam Investments managed assets worth $203 billion as of the end of August 2021, with $100 billion allocated to more than 100 mutual funds. The company operates in North America, Europe and Asia through offices in Boston, London, Sydney, Frankfurt, Singapore and Tokyo.
After the introduction of its fund in 1937, Putnam Investments gradually evolved as one of the most renowned global financial investment companies. It provides a wide range of financial services, including 60 institutional strategies. At present, this Boston-based company has more than 170 investment professionals.
Below we share with you three top-ranked Putnam mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Putnam Income Fund Class R5 (PINFX - Free Report) aims for high current income consistent with prudent risk. The fund mostly invests in bonds that are securitized debt instruments as well as other instruments of companies and governments across the world, denominated in U.S. dollars. PINFX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 5.4%.
PINFX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.75%.
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund Class Y (PARYX - Free Report) seeks as high a rate of current income that the fund’s management believes would be consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities. PARYX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 3.2%.
As of the end of August 2021, PARYX held 1,503 issues with 26.8% of its assets invested in 90 Day Eurodollar Future Sept21.
Putnam Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class Y (PEMYX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of emerging market companies that the fund manager believes have favorable investment potential. PEMYX sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 15.8%.
Brian S. Freiwald is the fund manager of PEMYX since 2019.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Putnam Investment mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>