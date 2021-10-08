We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BJ and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 275 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 11.83% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BJ has returned 46.75% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -6.03% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, BJ is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.99% so far this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to BJ as it looks to continue its solid performance.