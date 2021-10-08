We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Etsy (ETSY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Etsy is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 648 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETSY's full-year earnings has moved 0.22% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ETSY has returned about 21.70% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 19.59% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Etsy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, ETSY belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.95% so far this year, so ETSY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
ETSY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.