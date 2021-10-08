Back to top

Has Nutrien (NTR) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nutrien is one of 252 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR's full-year earnings has moved 34.67% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NTR has returned 44.31% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 5.54%. As we can see, Nutrien is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, NTR is a member of the Fertilizers industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.26% so far this year, meaning that NTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to NTR as it looks to continue its solid performance.


