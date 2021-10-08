Back to top

Is Olin (OLN) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Olin (OLN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Olin is one of 252 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. OLN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLN's full-year earnings has moved 34.59% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, OLN has moved about 101.87% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 5.54%. This means that Olin is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, OLN belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.61% so far this year, meaning that OLN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track OLN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


