Is Oxford Industries (OXM) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Oxford Industries (OXM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Oxford Industries is one of 275 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. OXM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OXM's full-year earnings has moved 30.93% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, OXM has moved about 42.04% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -6.03%. This means that Oxford Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, OXM belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.57% so far this year, meaning that OXM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track OXM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.