Is UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
UnitedHealth Group is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1122 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. UNH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNH's full-year earnings has moved 0.77% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, UNH has gained about 15.40% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 8.39% on average. This shows that UnitedHealth Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, UNH is a member of the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.51% this year, meaning that UNH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track UNH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.